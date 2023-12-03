in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio, Jack Harlow Top 15, Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G Top 20

“Is It Over Now?,” “Lovin On Me,” and “Heartbroken” rise on this week’s pop radio chart.

Taylor Swift - Is It Over Now? (Lyric Video) | UMG

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault track claims #10 on the listing. “Is It Over Now?” received 7,980 spins during the November 26-December 2 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 456.

— As “Is It Over Now?” makes the Top 10, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” goes Top 15. Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” concurrently makes the Top 20.

Played 5,929 times (+1,692), “Lovin On Me” rises six places to #15.

Credited with 3,413 spins (+152), “Heartbroken” rises two positions to #20.

