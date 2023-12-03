in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Spends 7th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Paint The Town Red” continues its run at #1.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” keeps the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, bringing its reign to an impressive seven weeks.

The hit single received ~16,322 spins during the November 26-December 2 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 247 but keeping the song ahead of the pack.

Up two spots, Tate McRae’s “greedy” moves into the runner-up position.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” drops one place to #3 on this week’s chart, while Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” ascends one place to #4. Down two spots, Doechii’s “What It Is” settles for #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

