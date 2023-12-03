Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Spends 7th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” keeps the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, bringing its reign to an impressive seven weeks.

The hit single received ~16,322 spins during the November 26-December 2 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 247 but keeping the song ahead of the pack.

Up two spots, Tate McRae’s “greedy” moves into the runner-up position.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” drops one place to #3 on this week’s chart, while Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” ascends one place to #4. Down two spots, Doechii’s “What It Is” settles for #5.