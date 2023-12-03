Songs By Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, Loud Luxury, Two Friends & Bebe Rexha Make Top 25 At Pop Radio;

The Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes three new additions to its Top 25 this week, as Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather,” and Loud Luxury & Two Friends’ “If Only I (featuring Bebe Rexha)” join that region of the listing.

Played 2,522 times during the November 26-December 2 tracking period (+676), “Lose Control” rises five places to #23.

Up three places, “Feather” earns #24 on this week’s edition of the pop chart. The Sabrina Carpenter single received 2,254 spins (+307).

A four-place lift brings “If Only I” to #25; the collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,812 (+75).