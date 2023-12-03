in Music News

Songs By Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, Loud Luxury, Two Friends & Bebe Rexha Make Top 25 At Pop Radio;

Three songs earn Top 25 positions on this week’s pop chart.

The Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes three new additions to its Top 25 this week, as Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather,” and Loud Luxury & Two Friends’ “If Only I (featuring Bebe Rexha)” join that region of the listing.

Played 2,522 times during the November 26-December 2 tracking period (+676), “Lose Control” rises five places to #23.

Up three places, “Feather” earns #24 on this week’s edition of the pop chart. The Sabrina Carpenter single received 2,254 spins (+307).

A four-place lift brings “If Only I” to #25; the collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,812 (+75).

bebe rexhafeatherif only ilose controlloud luxurysabrina carpenterteddy swimstwo friends

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

