Nicki Minaj Booked For Interview On December 6 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Nicki Minaj will chat with Stephen on Wednesday’s episode.

Nicki Minaj is headed back to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The music superstar will appear as the lead interview guest on the Wednesday, October 6 edition of the popular CBS talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sara Bareilles.

Other upcoming “Late Show” guests include Sarah Paulson (interview, December 4), Jason Isbel and the 400 Unit (performance, December 4), Mark Ruffalo (interview, December 5), Daniel Caesar (performance, December 5), Liz Cheney (interview, December 7), and the aforementioned Sara Bareilles (performance, December 7).

As a reminder, all “Late Show” listings are subject to change.

