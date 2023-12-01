Dove Cameron Chats About New Album, More On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

In support of her new album “Alchemical: Volume 1,” Dove Cameron appears on Friday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

An interviewee, Dove naturally talks about the new album during Friday’s episode. She also touches on learning to play piano, the meaning of her Alchemical tattoo, and her ability to confront things that once scared her.

Filmed prior to the broadcast, Friday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a skating segment with Tara Lipinski.

The full episode will air later in the day on Friday; check local listings for the start time in your market. Photos from the taping follow: