Dove Cameron Chats About New Album, More On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The actress and singer appears on Friday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Dove Cameron appears on December 1 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

In support of her new album “Alchemical: Volume 1,” Dove Cameron appears on Friday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

An interviewee, Dove naturally talks about the new album during Friday’s episode. She also touches on learning to play piano, the meaning of her Alchemical tattoo, and her ability to confront things that once scared her.

Filmed prior to the broadcast, Friday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features a skating segment with Tara Lipinski.

The full episode will air later in the day on Friday; check local listings for the start time in your market. Photos from the taping follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

