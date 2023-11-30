in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Scheduled For Interview On December 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

She will appear on “SNL” two nights later.

TODAY -- Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo on Friday September 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Ahead of her upcoming gig as “Saturday Night Live” musical guest, Olivia Rodrigo will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Per NBC, the Grammy-winning Rodrigo will be the lead interview guest on the December 7 “Tonight Show.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with the finalists of “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

Later Ashley McBryde will take the stage for a musical performance. Official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Thursday, November 30: Guests include Josh Groban, John Stamos, musical guest Tyla and a special appearance by Mick Jagger. (OAD 10/24/23)

Friday, December 1: Guests include Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Eric Idle and musical guest Rick Ross & Meek Mill. (OAD 10/24/23)

Monday, December 4: Guests include Dua Lipa, Benny Safdie, Brad Paisley and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show #1883

Tuesday, December 5: Guests include Julia Roberts and Hasan Minhaj. Show #1884

Wednesday, December 6: Guests include J Balvin, Matt Bomer and musical guest J Balvin. Show #1885

Thursday, December 7: Olivia Rodrigo, Finalists from Squid Game: The Challenge and musical guest Ashley McBryde. Show #1886

