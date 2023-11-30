Olivia Rodrigo Scheduled For Interview On December 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of her upcoming gig as “Saturday Night Live” musical guest, Olivia Rodrigo will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Per NBC, the Grammy-winning Rodrigo will be the lead interview guest on the December 7 “Tonight Show.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with the finalists of “Squid Game: The Challenge.”
Later Ashley McBryde will take the stage for a musical performance. Official “Tonight Show” listings follow:
Thursday, November 30: Guests include Josh Groban, John Stamos, musical guest Tyla and a special appearance by Mick Jagger. (OAD 10/24/23)
Friday, December 1: Guests include Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Eric Idle and musical guest Rick Ross & Meek Mill. (OAD 10/24/23)
Monday, December 4: Guests include Dua Lipa, Benny Safdie, Brad Paisley and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show #1883
Tuesday, December 5: Guests include Julia Roberts and Hasan Minhaj. Show #1884
Wednesday, December 6: Guests include J Balvin, Matt Bomer and musical guest J Balvin. Show #1885
Thursday, December 7: Olivia Rodrigo, Finalists from Squid Game: The Challenge and musical guest Ashley McBryde. Show #1886
