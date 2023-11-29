Ellie Goulding Makes Appearance On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

On the heels of receiving a new Grammy nomination for her Calvin Harris collaboration “Miracle,” Ellie Goulding drops by “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

An interviewee on Wednesday’s episode, Goulding discusses how she found out about said Grammy nomination. She also talks about the role TikTok now plays in her career, her interest in making fun pop music, and the impact touring has on the environment.

The episode will air later Wednesday; local listings will reveal when you can see the full interview in your market. In advance of the episode, check out first-look photos from the recent taping.