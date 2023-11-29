in TV News

Ellie Goulding Makes Appearance On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Ellie Goulding appears on Wednesday’s episode.

Ellie Goulding on November 29 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

On the heels of receiving a new Grammy nomination for her Calvin Harris collaboration “Miracle,” Ellie Goulding drops by “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

An interviewee on Wednesday’s episode, Goulding discusses how she found out about said Grammy nomination. She also talks about the role TikTok now plays in her career, her interest in making fun pop music, and the impact touring has on the environment.

The episode will air later Wednesday; local listings will reveal when you can see the full interview in your market. In advance of the episode, check out first-look photos from the recent taping.

Ellie Goulding on November 29 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

