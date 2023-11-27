in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Earns #1 On Billboard Hot 100; Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Tops Both Global Charts

“Lovin On Me” rules the US chart, while “greedy” reigns as the biggest song globally.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA

After debuting in the runner-up position last week, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” takes over #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

“Lovin On Me” seizes the throne from Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” which takes #2 on this week’s chart. Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” (#3), Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (#4), and SZA’s “Snooze” (#5) complete the Top 5.

— While the Hot 100 crowns a new #1 this week, the Global 200 again belongs to Tate McRae’s “greedy.” The phenomenon enjoys a second week as the #1 song worldwide, while also reaching #1 on the Global Excluding US chart for the first time.

“Lovin On Me” (#2), “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (#3), “Cruel Summer” (#4), and Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” (#5) form the balance of the Top 5 on this week’s Global 200.

Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” (#2), “Standing Next To You” (#3), Inigo Quintero’s “Si No Estas” (#4), and “Cruel Summer” claim the other Top 5 positions on the Global Excluding US breakdown.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

