Tyla Appears, Teaches “Water” Dance On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Fresh off reaching #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart with “Water,” Tyla makes an appearance on Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

An interview guest, Tyla talks about receiving a Grammy nomination — and the opportunity she has to represent her home of South Africa.

During the appearance, Tyla also teaches host Jennifer Hudson the viral dance to the aforementioned “Water.”

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a visit from Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The episode will air later Monday; check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos from the taping follow: