in TV News

Tyla Appears, Teaches “Water” Dance On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The breakout hit artist appears on Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Fresh off reaching #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart with “Water,” Tyla makes an appearance on Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

An interview guest, Tyla talks about receiving a Grammy nomination — and the opportunity she has to represent her home of South Africa.

During the appearance, Tyla also teaches host Jennifer Hudson the viral dance to the aforementioned “Water.”

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a visit from Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The episode will air later Monday; check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos from the taping follow:

Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Tyla on November 27 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

the Jennifer Hudson showtylawater

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Teddy Swims, Pitbull & Nile Rodgers Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman Top 30