Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Enjoys 6th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” is still the biggest song at pop radio, securing a sixth week atop the Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

The Doja Cat smash received ~16,543 spins during the November 19-25 tracking period. Although the count falls 168 plays shy of last week’s mark, it keeps “Paint The Town Red” in the #1 position.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” hangs onto the #2 position, while Doechii’s “What It Is” spends another week at #3.

Up one place, Tate McRae’s “greedy” reaches a new peak of #4 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” concurrently slides one level to #5.