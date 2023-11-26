in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Enjoys 6th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Paint The Town Red” spends a sixth week as the biggest song at pop radio.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” is still the biggest song at pop radio, securing a sixth week atop the Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

The Doja Cat smash received ~16,543 spins during the November 19-25 tracking period. Although the count falls 168 plays shy of last week’s mark, it keeps “Paint The Town Red” in the #1 position.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” hangs onto the #2 position, while Doechii’s “What It Is” spends another week at #3.

Up one place, Tate McRae’s “greedy” reaches a new peak of #4 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” concurrently slides one level to #5.

doechiidoja catMiley Cyruspaint the town redtate mcraeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tyla’s “Water” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Reaches 12th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song