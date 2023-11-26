Drake, Sexyy Red & SZA’s “Rich Baby Daddy” Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Drake returns to the top of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart this week, as his “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” ascends two places to the chart’s #1 position.

“Rich Baby Daddy” received ~6,016 spins during the November 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 791 plays.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” stays in the runner-up position, while Tyla’s new urban #1 “Water” jumps two places to #3 on the rhythmic listing.

Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” falls from #1 to #4, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” climbs five places to #5 on this week’s chart.