Cash Cash & Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It To My Heart” Officially Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Tell It To My Heart” jumps to #1 on this week’s chart.

Cash Cash & Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It To My Heart” makes a big jump on this week’s official Mediabase US dance radio chart, ascending four places to the #1 position.

A remake of Taylor Dayne’s 1987 breakthrough, the new version of “Tell It To My Heart” received 521 spins during the November 19-25 tracking period. The spin count tops the prior week’s mark by 154.

Fisher & Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week. Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” slides one spot to #3, as Anabel Englund’s “a lesson in chemistry” jumps four places to #4.

Down one place despite a gain in airplay, Martin Garrix & Lloyiso’s “Real Love” settles for #5.

