Tyla’s “Water” Heads For #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The breakthrough hit will claim #1 at urban radio.

Tyla’s “Water” will reach #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

The breakthrough hit received 4,476 spins during the first five days of the November 19-25 tracking period. Up 13% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Water” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an imminent threat from below, “Water” is a virtual lock to retain its position through the close of tracking.

A multi-format hit, “Water” is also in the building Top 5 at rhythmic radio and building Top 20 at pop.

