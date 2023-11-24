Norah Jones & Laufey, Seth MacFarlane & Liz Gillies, Sara Bareilles, Spamalot Cast Confirmed For TODAY Show Performances

The November 27-December 1 string of TODAY Show episodes will feature numerous noteworthy performances.

Norah Jones and Laufey will kick off the week with performances on the November 27 episode. As of press time, they are set for the 7-9AM and 9-10AM windows of the episode.

Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies will perform during the November 29 airing, taking the stage during the same 7-9AM and 9-10AM segments.

Sara Bareilles will play the 9-10AM portion of the November 30 episode, while the “Spamalot” cast will perform during the 7-9AM and 9-10AM blocks of the December 1 TODAY.