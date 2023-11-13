Early Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Taylor Swift Favored To Win Album, Record, and Song Of the Year

On the heels of Friday’s Grammy Awards nomination announcement, sports books have begun offering betting on the year’s big trophies. The lines for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album all presently favor Taylor Swift.
Ice Spice and Coco Jones, meanwhile, rank as top contenders for the Best New Artist trophy — the one major category for which Swift, obviously, is not eligible.
Popular sports book BetOnline.AG currently lists the following odds for those races. For those unfamiliar with how to read odds, a – number is how much you would have to risk to win $100, whereas a + number is what you would win if you risked $100.
The more likely winners will obviously have lower payouts, since their win would be less surprising — and thus less impressive for a bettor.
Album of the Year
Midnights (Taylor Swift) +200 *favorite*
SOS (SZA) +300
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Lana Del Rey) +475
GUTS (Olivia Rodrigo) +500
The Record (boygenius) +600
World Music Radio (Jon Batiste) +700
Endless Summer Vacation (Miley Cyrus) +800
Record of the Year
Anti-Hero (Taylor Swift) +150 *favorite*
Kill Bill (SZA) +420
What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish) +500
Not Strong Enough (boygenius) +600
Flowers (Miley Cyrus) +600
vampire (Olivia Rodrigo) +600
Worship (Jon Batiste) +800
On My Mama (Victoria Monet) +800
Song of the Year (Songwriter Award, but the performing artist is listed for reference)
Anti-Hero (performed by Taylor Swift) +150 *favorite*
What Was I Made For? (performed by Billie Eilish) +500
Dance The Night (performed by Dua Lipa) +500
Kill Bill (performed by SZA) +500
A&W (performed by Lana Del Rey) +600
Flowers (performed by Miley Cyrus) +600
Butterfly (performed by Jon Batiste) +800
vampire (performed by Olivia Rodrigo) +800
Pop Vocal Album
Midnights (Taylor Swift) +150 *favorite*
Subtract (Ed Sheeran) +200
Endless Summer Vacation (Miley Cyrus) +350
GUTS (Olivia Rodrigo) +450
Chemistry (Kelly Clarkson) +500
Best New Artist
Ice Spice +200 *favorite*
Coco Jones +240
Gracie Abrams +500
Noah Kahan +500
Fred again.. +800
Jelly Roll +800
Victoria Monet +800
The War And Treaty +800
The major takeaway is that the odds are very compressed in comparison to last year. Whereas no record or artist is priced below +800 this year, last year’s long shots were in the +3000 or +4000 territory.
That suggests a belief that this year’s races are more competitive, as well as a likely acknowledgement that the Grammys have been unpredictable in recent years.
To underscore that point, consider that none of last year’s early favorites ended up winning. In the cases of Best New Artist (Samara Joy), Song of the Year (Just Like That), and Record of the Year (About Damn Time), the eventual winners opened as massive betting long shots.
Comments
Loading…