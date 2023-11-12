in TV News

Ariana Madix Appears For Interview On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The “Vanderpump Rules” star and “Dancing With The Stars” contestant chats with Jennifer.

Ariana Madix on 11/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

As she continues her journey on “Dancing With The Stars,” Ariana Madix makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The well-known entertainment personality, who enjoyed a breakthrough as cast member on “Vanderpump Rules,” chats with Jennifer on Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show.

Madix naturally talks about her current “Dancing With The Stars” run, while also touching on her Broadway dreams, her time at BravoCon, and her support for Jennifer during Hudson’s “American Idol” run.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features an appearance by Gabriel Iglesias. It will air during the day; check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the episode:

Ariana Madix on 11/13/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

