Ariana Madix Appears For Interview On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

As she continues her journey on “Dancing With The Stars,” Ariana Madix makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The well-known entertainment personality, who enjoyed a breakthrough as cast member on “Vanderpump Rules,” chats with Jennifer on Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show.

Madix naturally talks about her current “Dancing With The Stars” run, while also touching on her Broadway dreams, her time at BravoCon, and her support for Jennifer during Hudson’s “American Idol” run.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features an appearance by Gabriel Iglesias. It will air during the day; check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the episode: