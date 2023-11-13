in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Houdini” lands atop this week’s Hot AC add board.

Dua Lipa’s new single “Houdini” unsurprisingly received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 65 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the instant hit release ranks as the format’s most added song. The impressive wave of support will allow “Houdini” to fly up the airplay chart.

The recipient of 30 new adds, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” ranks as second-most added.

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” earns third on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 7 new pickups. Each picked up by 6 new stations, Dean Lewis’ “Trust Me Mate,” Marshmello, P!nk & Sting’s “Dreaming,” and Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” tie for fourth place.

