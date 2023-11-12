in Music News

Icona Pop’s “Fall In Love” Officially Secures #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Fall In Love” rises to #1 on this week’s dance chart.

Icona Pop - Fall In Love video sceenshot

Dance radio has a new #1 this week, and it comes from Icona Pop.

The duo’s “Fall In Love” rises three places to the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

“Fall In Love” received ~530 spins during the November 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 139.

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers,” the chart’s previous leader, settles for #2 this week. Zara Larsson & David Guetta’s “On My Love” slides one spot to #3, as Joel Corry, MK & Rita Ora’s “Drinkin'” drops a spot to #4.

Up three places, Fisher & Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere” reaches a new high of #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

