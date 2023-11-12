Icona Pop’s “Fall In Love” Officially Secures #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Dance radio has a new #1 this week, and it comes from Icona Pop.

The duo’s “Fall In Love” rises three places to the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

“Fall In Love” received ~530 spins during the November 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 139.

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers,” the chart’s previous leader, settles for #2 this week. Zara Larsson & David Guetta’s “On My Love” slides one spot to #3, as Joel Corry, MK & Rita Ora’s “Drinkin'” drops a spot to #4.

Up three places, Fisher & Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere” reaches a new high of #5.