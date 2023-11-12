in Music News

Travis Scott & Drake’s “MELTDOWN” Officially Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“MELTDOWN” moves up on the rhythmic listing.

Travis Scott - Utopia audio/YouTube Cover | Cactus Jack/Epic

A high-profile collaboration claims the highest spot on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, as Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN (featuring Drake)” rises three places to #1.

“MELTDOWN” received ~5,348 spins during the November 5-11 tracking period. The format-leading play count bests last week’s mark by 350.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” spends another week as the runner-up, while Travis Scott’s fellow single “I KNOW ?” ascends two places to #3.

Cardi B’s “Bongos (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” falls from #1 to #4 on the new chart, and Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” drops two levels to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

