Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Rockets Into Top 5 At Pop Radio; Paul Russell, Billie Eilish Singles Top 10

Earlier this week, Headline Planet projected that Tate McRae’s “greedy,” Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” would all secure Top 10 places on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Although the projection proved true, it undersold exactly how high one of those songs would go.

In addition to cracking the Top 10 for the first time, “greedy” blasts all the way into the Top 5 on this week’s listing.

Up seven places, “greedy” earns #5 thanks to the ~10,470 spins it received during the November 5-11 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by a whopping 1,779, representing the format’s #3 airplay gain for the week.

Played ~9,693 times during the tracking period (+981), “Lil Boo Thang” rises three spots to #8. “What Was I Made For?,” the recipient of ~9,101 spins (+766), also rises three places — in its case from #13 to #10.