in Music News

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH,” Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now,” Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

The three songs make notable gains on this week’s pop chart.

Too Much Video screenshot | Columbia

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH,” Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” and Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” officially move into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 4,916 times during the November 5-11 tracking period, “TOO MUCH” rises four places to a new high of #17. The spin count bests last week’s mark by 848.

Up eleven spots, “Is It Over Now?” earns #19 with a tracking period play count of 4,673 (+2,871).

Credited with 3,897 spins during the tracking week (+604), “Strangers” rises four spots to #20.

central ceeis it over now?jung kookkenya gracestrangersTaylor Swiftthe kid laroitoo much

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back,” Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” Officially Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; Tyla’s “Water,” Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Top 30