The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH,” Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now,” Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH,” Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” and Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” officially move into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 4,916 times during the November 5-11 tracking period, “TOO MUCH” rises four places to a new high of #17. The spin count bests last week’s mark by 848.

Up eleven spots, “Is It Over Now?” earns #19 with a tracking period play count of 4,673 (+2,871).

Credited with 3,897 spins during the tracking week (+604), “Strangers” rises four spots to #20.