Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; Tyla’s “Water,” Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Top 30

Dogs Cat’s “Agora Hills” officially enters the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Tyla’s “Water” and Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” concurrently move into the Top 30.

Played 3,307 times during the November 5-11 tracking period, “Agora Hills” jumps three places to a new high of #24 on the listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,055 spins.

Up four places, “Water” grabs #27 on the newest chart. The Tyla breakthrough posted a tracking period play count of 2,413 (+701).

Despite not launching until the fifth day of the tracking period, “Houdini” earns #29 with 2,254 spins.