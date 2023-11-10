Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” proved instantly resonant following its release late Thursday/early Friday.

The new album rocketed to the top of the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart, securing #1 within its first hour of release. It occupies that top spot as of press time at 12:55AM ET Friday morning.

The balance of the Top 5 (Top 6, in fact) belongs to the various Voice Memos of Jung Kook’s recently released album “Golden.”

AJR’s “The Maybe Man” follows at #7, ahead of the 2023 edition of The Beatles’ “Blue Album” (#8), CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country” (#9) and the 2023 edition of The Beatles’ “Red Album” (#10).