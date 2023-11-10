in Music News

Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Chris Stapleton album rises to #1.

Chris Stapleton - Higher album cover

Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” proved instantly resonant following its release late Thursday/early Friday.

The new album rocketed to the top of the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart, securing #1 within its first hour of release. It occupies that top spot as of press time at 12:55AM ET Friday morning.

The balance of the Top 5 (Top 6, in fact) belongs to the various Voice Memos of Jung Kook’s recently released album “Golden.”

AJR’s “The Maybe Man” follows at #7, ahead of the 2023 edition of The Beatles’ “Blue Album” (#8), CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country” (#9) and the 2023 edition of The Beatles’ “Red Album” (#10).

ajrchris stapletonhigherjung kooklainey wilsonThe Beatles

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gracie Abrams Scheduled To Perform On November 14 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Jared Leto, AJR Appeared On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)