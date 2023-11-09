in TV News

Gracie Abrams Scheduled To Perform On November 14 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Gracie Abrams will take the stage on Tuesday’s “Colbert.”

Gracie Abrams - April 29, 2023 TikTok video screenshot

Gracie Abrams has already performed on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Next week, she will perform on CBS’ flagship late-night talk show.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will play the November 14 edition of the Stephen Colbert-hosted show. The performance comes on the heels of Abrams releasing “Cedar” for the soundtrack to Apple TV+’s “The Buccaneers.”

The November 14 “Late Show” will also feature a chat with Rachel Maddow. Complete listings follow:

Thursday, Nov. 9 (OAD: 11/1/23)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Performance by Willie Nelson

Special appearance by Taylor Tomlinson

Friday, Nov. 10 (OAD: 10/24/23)

Jim Gaffigan

Performance by Caroline Polachek

Monday, Nov. 13 (NEW)

Barbra Streisand

Tuesday, Nov. 14 (NEW)

Rachel Maddow

Performance by Gracie Abrams

Wednesday, Nov. 15 (NEW)

Paul Giamatti

Tom Blyth

Thursday, Nov. 16 (NEW)

Jonathan Karl

Maria Bamford

