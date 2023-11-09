Gracie Abrams Scheduled To Perform On November 14 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Gracie Abrams has already performed on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Next week, she will perform on CBS’ flagship late-night talk show.
The acclaimed singer-songwriter will play the November 14 edition of the Stephen Colbert-hosted show. The performance comes on the heels of Abrams releasing “Cedar” for the soundtrack to Apple TV+’s “The Buccaneers.”
The November 14 “Late Show” will also feature a chat with Rachel Maddow. Complete listings follow:
Thursday, Nov. 9 (OAD: 11/1/23)
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
Performance by Willie Nelson
Special appearance by Taylor Tomlinson
Friday, Nov. 10 (OAD: 10/24/23)
Jim Gaffigan
Performance by Caroline Polachek
Monday, Nov. 13 (NEW)
Barbra Streisand
Tuesday, Nov. 14 (NEW)
Rachel Maddow
Performance by Gracie Abrams
Wednesday, Nov. 15 (NEW)
Paul Giamatti
Tom Blyth
Thursday, Nov. 16 (NEW)
Jonathan Karl
Maria Bamford
