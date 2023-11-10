in TV News

Jared Leto, AJR Appeared On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

Jared Leto and AJR were the guests on Thursday’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1872 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor & singer Jared Leto during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jared Leto and AJR visited Rockefeller Center for Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Leto appeared in a “Shares A Moment” segment with Fallon, before joining the “Tonight Show” host to for an interview. The interview touched on Leto’s use of the Empire State Building in promoting the 30 Seconds To Mars tour.

The members of AJR also joined Fallon for an interview, before taking the stage to perform “Yes I’m A Mess.”

Filmed in advance, the episode hit the airwaves at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will air at the same time in the west. Video highlights and photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1872 — Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Met, Adam Met, and Jack Met of musical group AJR during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1872 — Pictured: Musical guest AJR performs on Thursday, November 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1872 — Pictured: Musical guest AJR performs on Thursday, November 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1872 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor & singer Jared Leto during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 9, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

ajrjared letojimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart