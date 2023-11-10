Jared Leto, AJR Appeared On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1872 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor & singer Jared Leto during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Jared Leto and AJR visited Rockefeller Center for Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Leto appeared in a “Shares A Moment” segment with Fallon, before joining the “Tonight Show” host to for an interview. The interview touched on Leto’s use of the Empire State Building in promoting the 30 Seconds To Mars tour.
The members of AJR also joined Fallon for an interview, before taking the stage to perform “Yes I’m A Mess.”
Filmed in advance, the episode hit the airwaves at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will air at the same time in the west. Video highlights and photos follow.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…