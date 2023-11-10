Jared Leto, AJR Appeared On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

Jared Leto and AJR visited Rockefeller Center for Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Leto appeared in a “Shares A Moment” segment with Fallon, before joining the “Tonight Show” host to for an interview. The interview touched on Leto’s use of the Empire State Building in promoting the 30 Seconds To Mars tour.

The members of AJR also joined Fallon for an interview, before taking the stage to perform “Yes I’m A Mess.”

Filmed in advance, the episode hit the airwaves at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will air at the same time in the west. Video highlights and photos follow.