Maren Morris Appears For Interview, Performs With Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1870 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maren Morris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Maren Morris factors heavily into Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The country-pop artist first appears for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, she helps close the broadcast by performing with fellow artists Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” also features an appearance by Brian Cox.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Morris will follow Cox as the second interview guest; her performance with Guyton and Spencer will then air at around 12:25AM ET. First-look photos follow:
