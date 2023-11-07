in TV News

Maren Morris Appears For Interview, Performs With Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

Maren Morris is an interview and musical guest Tuesday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1870 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maren Morris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Maren Morris factors heavily into Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The country-pop artist first appears for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, she helps close the broadcast by performing with fellow artists Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” also features an appearance by Brian Cox.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Morris will follow Cox as the second interview guest; her performance with Guyton and Spencer will then air at around 12:25AM ET. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1870 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maren Morris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1870 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maren Morris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1870 — Pictured: Musical guest Maren Morris ft. Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer perform on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1870 — Pictured: Musical guest Maren Morris ft. Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer perform on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1870 — Pictured: Musical guest Maren Morris ft. Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer perform on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Brittney spencerjimmy fallonmaren morrismickey guytonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song