in TV News

Taylor & Tay Lautner Appear On November 8 Edition Of “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

The couple makes an appearance on Wednesday’s episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

In addition to Alex Aster, the November 8 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features a visit from Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner.

The spouses and “The Squeeze” podcast hosts join Kelly for an interview on the episode, appearing in daytime television after recently appearing for a promo bit on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Filmed in advance, the November 8 “Kelly Clarkson” also features a Kellyoke rendition of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten.”

The episode will air during the daytime; check local listings for specific air details in your market. Ahead of the episode, enjoy photos of the Lautners’ upcoming appearance.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I022 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I022 — Pictured: Taylor Lautner — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I022 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I022 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I022 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I022 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I022 — Pictured: Taylor Lautner — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I022 — Pictured: Taylor Lautner — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

tay lautnerTaylor Lautnerthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alex Aster Returns To “Kelly Clarkson Show” On November 8 (First Look)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Scheduled To Appear On November 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”