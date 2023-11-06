Taylor & Tay Lautner Appear On November 8 Edition Of “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

In addition to Alex Aster, the November 8 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features a visit from Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner.

The spouses and “The Squeeze” podcast hosts join Kelly for an interview on the episode, appearing in daytime television after recently appearing for a promo bit on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Filmed in advance, the November 8 “Kelly Clarkson” also features a Kellyoke rendition of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten.”

The episode will air during the daytime; check local listings for specific air details in your market. Ahead of the episode, enjoy photos of the Lautners’ upcoming appearance.