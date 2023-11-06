Taylor & Tay Lautner Appear On November 8 Edition Of “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
In addition to Alex Aster, the November 8 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features a visit from Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner.
The spouses and “The Squeeze” podcast hosts join Kelly for an interview on the episode, appearing in daytime television after recently appearing for a promo bit on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Filmed in advance, the November 8 “Kelly Clarkson” also features a Kellyoke rendition of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten.”
The episode will air during the daytime; check local listings for specific air details in your market. Ahead of the episode, enjoy photos of the Lautners’ upcoming appearance.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…