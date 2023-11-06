Alex Aster Returns To “Kelly Clarkson Show” On November 8 (First Look)

In what she referred to as a “dream come true,” Alex Aster appeared on a November 2022 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Dreams evidently come true more than once, as the author returns to the show this week.

Aster appears for an interview on the Wednesday, November 8 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode also features an appearance by Taylor and Tay Lautner, a performance by J. Brown, and a Kellyoke rendition of “Unwritten.”

The broadcast will air during the day on November 8; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from Alex Aster’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” return.