Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Scheduled To Appear On November 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature a performance by Cat Power.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0678 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Dwayne Johnson arriving for an interview on May 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Entertainment superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has booked his next appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Johnson will appear as an interview guest on the Monday, November 13 edition of the late-night talk show.

The broadcast will also feature a performance by Cat Power, and NBC may confirm an additional interview guest at a later date.

For now, here is a look at listings for the next week’s worth of “Tonight Show” episodes:

Monday, November 6: Guests include Jung Kook, Please Don’t Destroy and musical guest Jung Kook. Show #1869

Tuesday, November 7: Guests include Brian Cox, Maren Morris and musical guest Maren Morris ft. Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer. Show #1870

Wednesday, November 8: Guests include John Oliver, Matt Rife and musical guest Black Pumas. Show #1871

Thursday, November 9: Guests include Jared Leto, AJR and musical guest AJR. Show #1872

Friday, November 10: Guests include Eric Idle and musical guest Rick Ross & Meek Mill. Show #1873

Monday, November 13: Guests include Dwayne Johnson and musical guest Cat Power. Show #1874

