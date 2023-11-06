Taylor Swift Claims 8 Top 10 Positions On Billboard Hot 100, 7 Top 10 Spots On Global 200

In addition to debuting as a dominant #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” provides Taylor Swift with ample real estate on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts.

Vault track “Is It Over Now?” claims #1 on both charts, with “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Slut!” respectively landing at #2 and #3.

Swift meanwhile claims an additional five Top 10 rankings on the Hot 100; four belong to fellow “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” tracks, while one (#6) plays host to Swift’s “Lover” smash “Cruel Summer.”

Swift’s Global 200 dominance includes the balance of the Top 5 — and two other Top 10 positions.

In all, that means Swift holds 80% of the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 70% of that region on the Global 200.

This week's #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 11, 2023). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 6, 2023