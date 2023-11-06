in Music News

Taylor Swift Claims 8 Top 10 Positions On Billboard Hot 100, 7 Top 10 Spots On Global 200

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” debuts at #1.

Taylor Swift - 1989 Taylor's Version cover art | Photo by Beth Garrabrant | Republic/UMG/TS

In addition to debuting as a dominant #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” provides Taylor Swift with ample real estate on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts.

Vault track “Is It Over Now?” claims #1 on both charts, with “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Slut!” respectively landing at #2 and #3.

Swift meanwhile claims an additional five Top 10 rankings on the Hot 100; four belong to fellow “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” tracks, while one (#6) plays host to Swift’s “Lover” smash “Cruel Summer.”

Swift’s Global 200 dominance includes the balance of the Top 5 — and two other Top 10 positions.

In all, that means Swift holds 80% of the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 70% of that region on the Global 200.

1989 (Taylor's version)is it over now?Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae Booked To Perform On November 18 “Saturday Night Live” With Host Jason Momoa

Alex Aster Returns To “Kelly Clarkson Show” On November 8 (First Look)