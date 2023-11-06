in TV News

Tate McRae Booked To Perform On November 18 “Saturday Night Live” With Host Jason Momoa

The “greedy” singer will take the stage on “SNL.”

Ahead of this weekend’s new episode, NBC has confirmed the lineup for another edition of “Saturday Night Live.”

According to the announcement, Jason Momoa will host the Saturday, November 18 installment of the iconic variety show. Tate McRae will take the stage as musical guest.

Momoa will be hosting for the second time; McRae, on the other hand, is a first-time musical guest.

As previously reported by Headline Planet, “SNL” returns to production on November 11. The broadcast will feature Timothee Chalamet as host and boygenius as musical guest.

