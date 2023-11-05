in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” LANY’s “XXL” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

The two songs join “Is It Over Now?” in debuting on the pop chart.

Thinkin' Bout Me lyric video screenshot | Big Loud/Republic

In securing #30, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now (Taylor’s Version)” ranks as the top debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. It is not the only new entry.

Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me” and LANY’s “XXL” also make the 40-song pop chart.

Below last week’s listing at #41, “Thinkin’ Bout Me” enters this week’s Top 40 at #38. The country #1 received 964 pop spins during the October 29-November 4 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 185.

Up four places, “XXL” takes #40 thanks to the 767 spins it received during the tracking period (+117).

