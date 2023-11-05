in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Secures 9th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Cruel Summer” continues to rule at hot adult contemporary.

Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” continues to reign as one of 2023’s biggest hits.

The song enjoys a ninth total week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart, courtesy of the ~5,510 spins it received during the October 29-November 4 tracking period. The count falls 52 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the Swift tune at #1.

Up four places, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” earns #2. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays in the #3 position this week, while Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” enjoys another week at #4.

Steadiness also applies to the #5 spot, as Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” stays on that level this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

