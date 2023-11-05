Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Secures 9th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” continues to reign as one of 2023’s biggest hits.

The song enjoys a ninth total week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart, courtesy of the ~5,510 spins it received during the October 29-November 4 tracking period. The count falls 52 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the Swift tune at #1.

Up four places, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” earns #2. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays in the #3 position this week, while Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” enjoys another week at #4.

Steadiness also applies to the #5 spot, as Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” stays on that level this week.