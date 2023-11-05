in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Enjoys 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Paint The Town Red” keeps the throne at pop radio.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” maintains its standing as pop radio’s biggest song.

Credited with ~16,974 spins during the October 29-November 4 tracking period, the hit single spend a third consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” remains in the runner-up spot on this week’s chart, while Doechii’s “What It Is” stays in the #3 position.

A two-place rise brings Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” to #4. Down one place, SZA’s “Snooze” closes out this week’s Top 5 at #5.

doechiidoja catMiley Cyruspaint the town redszaTaylor Swift

