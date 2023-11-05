in Music News

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reach #1 at another format.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B in Bongos | Video screenshot | Atlantic

A former urban radio #1, Cardi B’s “Bongos (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” this week climbs to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Bongos” seizes the throne from Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red.”

“Bongos” received ~5,654 spins during the October 29-November 4 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 450.

The aforementioned “Paint The Town Red” slips to #2 this week, while Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” declines one level to #3. Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN (featuring Drake)” holds at #4, while his “I KNOW ?” rises three spots to #5.

