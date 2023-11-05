in Culture News

Rose of BLACKPINK Wears Striking Dress, Looks Beautiful At 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Rosé looked amazing at Saturday’s event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Rosé attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

Presented by Gucci, the annual LACMA Art+Film Gala took place Saturday. As is the norm for the event, it featured some of the most noteworthy names in art and entertainment — and some killer fashion looks.

That list of high-profile attendees included Rosé. The BLACKPINK member wore a striking dress, while making waves on the arrival circuit and during the event.

On the heels of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art-set event, media outlets like Headline Planet received official event photos. The photos of Rosé’s striking look follow:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Rosé attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Rosé attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Rosé attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Rosé attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

