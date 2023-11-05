Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat, Taylor Swift Songs Make Top 30

Kenya Grace’s global phenomenon “Strangers” makes another gain at US pop radio, ascending into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” and Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” concurrently move into the Top 30.

— Played 3,293 times during the October 29-November 4 tracking period, “Strangers” rises two places to #24. The play count tops last week’s mark by 879.

Up five places, “Agora Hills” earns #27 with 2,252 spins (+879).

Below last week’s chart at #55, “Is It Over Now” blasts onto this week’s listing at #30. The “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault track received 1,802 tracking week spins (+1,595).