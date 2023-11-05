in Culture News

Anna Weyant Stuns With Killer Look At This Year’s LACMA Art+Film Gala

The artist looked fantastic at Saturday’s gala.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Anna Weyant attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

Many in attendance at Saturday’s 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala showcased striking fashion looks. At or near the very top of that list is Anna Weyant, who looked stunning.

The Canadian artist’s black outfit commanded instant attention at a gala filled with some of the biggest names in art and entertainment. It offered yet another example of Weyant’s flair for striking event fashion.

Following Saturday’s event, LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum Of Art) issued publicity photos from the celebration. Photos of Anna Weyant’s look follow.

