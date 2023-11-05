Daisy Edgar-Jones Looked Absolutely Breathtaking In Black Dress At LACMA Art+Film GALA (Special Look)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Daisy Edgar-Jones, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)
BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated actress Daisy Edgar-Jones routinely wows on red carpets and at industry events, and Saturday’s appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala kept the trend alive.
Wearing an elegant black dress, the actress was nothing short of breathtaking at the Gucci-presented celebration at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art.
In addition to making waves of her own in arrival and event photos, Daisy posed for shots alongside Andrew Garfield and Jodie Comer. LACMA shared publicity photos capturing these noteworthy moments following Saturday’s gala; the shots appear below.
