Daisy Edgar-Jones Looked Absolutely Breathtaking In Black Dress At LACMA Art+Film GALA (Special Look)

The actress simply wowed at Saturday’s LACMA gala.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Daisy Edgar-Jones, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)

BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated actress Daisy Edgar-Jones routinely wows on red carpets and at industry events, and Saturday’s appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala kept the trend alive.

Wearing an elegant black dress, the actress was nothing short of breathtaking at the Gucci-presented celebration at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art.

In addition to making waves of her own in arrival and event photos, Daisy posed for shots alongside Andrew Garfield and Jodie Comer. LACMA shared publicity photos capturing these noteworthy moments following Saturday’s gala; the shots appear below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Daisy Edgar-Jones, wearing Gucci, and Andrew Garfield, wearing Gucci, attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Andrew Garfield, wearing Gucci, Daisy Edgar-Jones, wearing Gucci, and Jodie Comer, wearing Gucci, attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

