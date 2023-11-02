Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Reaches #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

In the upper reaches of the chart for the majority of its run, Tate McRae’s “greedy” finally ascended to #1 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Wednesday, November 1.

Up one place from Tuesday’s position, the smash hit earned #1 on the strength of its 5,368,795 daily streams. The count gave “greedy” a narrow lead over Taylor Swift’s previous leader “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” which received 5,242,324 streams on Wednesday.

“greedy,” which concurrently rises to #13 on the US Spotify chart (where it has gone as high as #3), is Tate McRae’s first song to reach #1 on the all-genre Spotify listing.

A true multi-platform hit, the song meanwhile appears at a peak of #3 on the Billboard Global 200.