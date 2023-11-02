in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Reaches #1 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

The smash hit reaches #1 on the listing for Wednesday, November 1.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA

In the upper reaches of the chart for the majority of its run, Tate McRae’s “greedy” finally ascended to #1 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Wednesday, November 1.

Up one place from Tuesday’s position, the smash hit earned #1 on the strength of its 5,368,795 daily streams. The count gave “greedy” a narrow lead over Taylor Swift’s previous leader “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version),” which received 5,242,324 streams on Wednesday.

“greedy,” which concurrently rises to #13 on the US Spotify chart (where it has gone as high as #3), is Tate McRae’s first song to reach #1 on the all-genre Spotify listing.

A true multi-platform hit, the song meanwhile appears at a peak of #3 on the Billboard Global 200.

greedytate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jung Kook Confirmed For Interview, Performance On November 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

AJR Scheduled For Interview, Performance On November 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”