Jung Kook Confirmed For Interview, Performance On November 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Three days after releasing his eagerly anticipated solo album “Golden,” Jung Kook will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms that the BTS member will appear as the lead interview guest on the episode. Later, he will take the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will also feature a visit from the members of Please Don’t Destroy.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, November 1: Guests include Jack Antonoff, Mo Rocca and musical guest Bleachers. Show #1866

Thursday, November 2: Guests include Sheryl Crow, Cailee Spaeny and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show #1867

Friday, November 3: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer and Bobby Flay. Show #1868

Monday, November 6: Guests include Jung Kook, Please Don’t Destroy and musical guest Jung Kook. Show #1869

Tuesday, November 7: Guests include Brian Cox, Maren Morris and musical guest Maren Morris ft. Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer. Show #1870

Wednesday, November 8: Guests include Matt Rife and musical guest Black Pumas. Show #1871