AJR Scheduled For Interview, Performance On November 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the eve of release day for “The Maybe Man,” AJR will pay a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the trio will first appear for an interview on the broadcast. Later, the act will take the stage for a musical performance.

No other guests have yet been confirmed, although it is likely at least one additional interviewee will appear on the episode. Here is a complete look at the current “Fallon” listings:

Thursday, November 2: Guests include Sheryl Crow, Cailee Spaeny and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show #1867

Friday, November 3: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer and Bobby Flay. Show #1868

Monday, November 6: Guests include Jung Kook, Please Don’t Destroy and musical guest Jung Kook. Show #1869

Tuesday, November 7: Guests include Brian Cox, Maren Morris and musical guest Maren Morris ft. Mickey Guyton & Brittney Spencer. Show #1870

Wednesday, November 8: Guests include Matt Rife and musical guest Black Pumas. Show #1871

Thursday, November 9: Guests include AJR and musical guest AJR. Show #1872