Depeche Mode Delivers Another “Fallon” Performance; Taylor Lautner, Alex Cooper Appear For Interviews

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1865 -- Pictured: (l-r) Podcaster Alex Cooper during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
After performing on this past Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Depeche Mode returns to the popular NBC talk show.
The act delivers a performance on Tuesday night’s episode. The performance airs as part of an episode that also features Taylor Lautner and Alex Cooper, who each join host Jimmy Fallon for an interview.
Filmed earlier in the day, the Halloween Night edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:
