in TV News

Depeche Mode Delivers Another “Fallon” Performance; Taylor Lautner, Alex Cooper Appear For Interviews

Taylor Lautner, Alex Cooper, and Depeche Mode appear on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1865 -- Pictured: (l-r) Podcaster Alex Cooper during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

After performing on this past Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Depeche Mode returns to the popular NBC talk show.

The act delivers a performance on Tuesday night’s episode. The performance airs as part of an episode that also features Taylor Lautner and Alex Cooper, who each join host Jimmy Fallon for an interview.

Filmed earlier in the day, the Halloween Night edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1865 — Pictured: Dave Gahan of musical guest Depeche Mode during their performance on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1865 — Pictured: Musical guest Depeche Mode performs on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1865 — Pictured: Martin Gore of musical guest Depeche Mode during their performance on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1865 — Pictured: (l-r) Podcaster Alex Cooper during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1865 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Taylor Lautner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1865 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Taylor Lautner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Alex cooperdepeche modejimmy fallonTaylor Lautnerthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio