Becky Lynch, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch Compete On November 15 “Celebrity Jeopardy” (First Look)

After airing a matchup between Dule Hill, Sheryl Underwood, and Peter Facinelli on November 1, ABC’s “Celebrity Jeopardy” will take a week-off.

It will return with a new quarterfinal matchup — the seventh of the current tournament — on November 15.

That night’s episode will feature WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, actor Macaulay Culkin, and actress-comedian Rachel Dratch competing for a spot in the semifinals.

Though obviously careful not to spoil the episode’s outcome, ABC did feature a first-look at the contestants from the recent taping. Those photos appear below.

The episode will air at 8PM ET/PT on November 15.