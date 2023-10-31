in TV News

Becky Lynch, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch Compete On November 15 “Celebrity Jeopardy” (First Look)

The seventh Quarterfinal matchup will air on November 15.

CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! - “Quarterfinal #7: Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch and Becky Lynch” - This week, actor Macaulay Culkin (“Home Alone”), actress and comedian Rachel Dratch (“Saturday Night Live”) and WWE wrestler Becky Lynch compete for a chance to move on to the semifinals. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) BECKY LYNCH

After airing a matchup between Dule Hill, Sheryl Underwood, and Peter Facinelli on November 1, ABC’s “Celebrity Jeopardy” will take a week-off.

It will return with a new quarterfinal matchup — the seventh of the current tournament — on November 15.

That night’s episode will feature WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, actor Macaulay Culkin, and actress-comedian Rachel Dratch competing for a spot in the semifinals.

Though obviously careful not to spoil the episode’s outcome, ABC did feature a first-look at the contestants from the recent taping. Those photos appear below.

The episode will air at 8PM ET/PT on November 15.

