Annaleigh Ashford Talked “Sweeney Todd,” More On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actress appeared on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1864 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress & singer Annaleigh Ashford during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 30, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured an appearance by Annaleigh Ashford.

An interview guest, the Tony winner naturally talked about her work — and her experience collaborating with Josh Groban — in Broadway’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.”

Ashford also reflected on bad head shots, and discussed her son’s enthusiasm for Michael Keaton.

The episode aired on NBC at 11:35PM ET — and will air at the same time in the west. On the heels of the broadcast, NBC shared an extended video of the interview as well as photos from her appearance.

