in Music News, New Music

Sabrina Carpenter Shares Killer Music Video For Catchy Single “Feather”

Sabrina Carpenter delivers another engaging music video.

Sabrina Carpenter in Feather | Video screenshot | Island

Long an underrated force in pop music, Sabrina Carpenter finally began to receive the widespread acclaim and attention she deserved on 2022 album “Emails I Can’t Send.”

The deluxe edition included a particularly catchy single in “Feather,” which has enjoyed plenty of fanfare and recently began to make a run at pop radio.

To expand upon the momentum, Carpenter released an official music video on Halloween. Campy, visually striking, and undeniably entertaining, the excellent video reminds the industry that Carpenter may have as much flair for quality visuals as she does relentlessly catchy pop audio.

The new video follows:

feathersabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kenzie Ziegler Looks Beautiful In Little Red Riding Hood Costume, Blasts Past 225K Likes

Annaleigh Ashford Talked “Sweeney Todd,” More On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”