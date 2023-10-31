Sabrina Carpenter Shares Killer Music Video For Catchy Single “Feather”

Long an underrated force in pop music, Sabrina Carpenter finally began to receive the widespread acclaim and attention she deserved on 2022 album “Emails I Can’t Send.”

The deluxe edition included a particularly catchy single in “Feather,” which has enjoyed plenty of fanfare and recently began to make a run at pop radio.

To expand upon the momentum, Carpenter released an official music video on Halloween. Campy, visually striking, and undeniably entertaining, the excellent video reminds the industry that Carpenter may have as much flair for quality visuals as she does relentlessly catchy pop audio.

The new video follows: