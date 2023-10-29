in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Slut!,” AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess,” Anna Aya’s “Someone Else” Officially Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Slut!” is one of the From The Vault tracks on “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Based on airplay received during the October 22-28 tracking period, Taylor Swift’s “Slut! (Taylor’s Version),” AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess,” and Anna Aya’s “Someone Else” officially earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

A focus “From The Vault” track from Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Slut!” did not even arrive until the sixth day of the tracking period. Despite the late launch, the song managed to amass 659 spins — and it ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song.

Up six places, “Yes I’m A Mess” earns #46 this week. The AJR single received 367 spins during the tracking period (+102).

Credited with 277 spins (+2), “Someone Else” rises two places to #49.

