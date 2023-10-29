in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” Top 20

“greedy” and “Good Good” rise on this week’s pop chart.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA

Tate McRae’s smash “greedy” enjoys another big gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart, formally securing a Top 15 position on this week’s listing.

Up two places, “greedy” claims #14 this week. The single received 7,618 spins during the October 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,213 spins.

Said spin gain represents the week’s third-biggest increase, trailing only the gains achieved by The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!”

— As “greedy” joins the Top 15, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” reaches the Top 20. The former rhythmic and urban #1 received 3,539 pop spins during the tracking week (+420).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

