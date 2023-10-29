Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” Top 20

Tate McRae’s smash “greedy” enjoys another big gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart, formally securing a Top 15 position on this week’s listing.
Up two places, “greedy” claims #14 this week. The single received 7,618 spins during the October 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,213 spins.
Said spin gain represents the week’s third-biggest increase, trailing only the gains achieved by The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!”
— As “greedy” joins the Top 15, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” reaches the Top 20. The former rhythmic and urban #1 received 3,539 pop spins during the tracking week (+420).
