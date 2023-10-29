in TV News

Carly Pearce Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The acclaimed country artist appears on Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Carly Pearce on 10/30/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Talented country artist Carly Pearce appears for an interview on Monday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During the interview, Pearce reveals that she slid into Morgane Stapleton’s DMs in her effort to get Chris to collaborate on “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” She also dives into her experience working at Dollywood prior to ascent to stardom.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features an appearance by Chris Hardwick. The episode will air during the day on Monday; check local listings for broadcast details in your market.

Ahead of the airing, you can view photos from Pearce’s appearance below.

Carly Pearce on 10/30/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

