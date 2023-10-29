Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me” Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

Country superstar Morgan Wallen scores another #1 this week, as his “Thinkin’ Bout Me” rises one spot to the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.
In addition to ruling for chart points, the “One Thing At A Time” single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 22-28 tracking period. “Thinkin'” received ~8,902 spins (+94) and ~40.57 million audience impressions.
Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” last week’s leader, drops to #2. Russell Dickerson’s “God Gave Me A Girl” holds at #3, as Dustin Lynch’s “Stars Like Confetti” stays in the #4 position. Dylan Scott’s “Can’t Have Mine” rises one place to #5.
