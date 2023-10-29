in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me” Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

“Thinkin’ Bout Me” seizes the throne on this week’s Mediabase country chart.

Morgan Wallen - One Thing At A Time album cover | Big Loud/Republic

Country superstar Morgan Wallen scores another #1 this week, as his “Thinkin’ Bout Me” rises one spot to the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to ruling for chart points, the “One Thing At A Time” single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 22-28 tracking period. “Thinkin'” received ~8,902 spins (+94) and ~40.57 million audience impressions.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” last week’s leader, drops to #2. Russell Dickerson’s “God Gave Me A Girl” holds at #3, as Dustin Lynch’s “Stars Like Confetti” stays in the #4 position. Dylan Scott’s “Can’t Have Mine” rises one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

